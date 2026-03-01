Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Jebel Ali Port fire from aerial interception contained; public warned vs old 2021 video

A fire that broke out at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port was caused by debris resulting from an aerial interception, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the debris ignited a fire at the port facility, prompting an immediate response from Dubai Civil Defence teams.

Emergency responders quickly moved to contain the blaze and continue efforts to fully extinguish remaining flames. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Officials also urged the public not to circulate an old video of the Jebel Ali Port fire from July 7, 2021, warning that sharing outdated footage may spread misinformation.
Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Jebel Ali Port remains one of the region’s most critical logistics hubs, and authorities emphasized that emergency response protocols were promptly activated to ensure safety and operational control.

