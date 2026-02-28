UAE Interior Ministry on high alert amid US-Israel strikes on Iran

The UAE Ministry of Interior said it is closely monitoring regional developments following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and remains at the highest level of readiness to implement precautionary measures in coordination with relevant authorities.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that ensuring the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors across the country remains its top priority.

It added that public safety continues to be paramount and that authorities will keep the public informed of any developments and necessary measures.

The ministry also urged the public to rely only on official sources for information, refrain from spreading rumors or unverified reports, and cooperate fully with competent authorities while adhering to official instructions.