Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai International Airport incident confirmed, 4 staff injured

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

Four airport staff were injured Sunday in an incident at Dubai International Airport, all of whom received immediate medical care.

A concourse sustained minor damage, but the situation was quickly controlled, the Dubai Airports confirmed through Dubai Media Office.

Prior to the incident, passengers in most terminals had already been cleared under contingency plans.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and coordinated with relevant authorities.

Further information has yet to be disclosed.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

PHOTO 2 The Philippines largest carrier Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific cancels Dubai flights amid ongoing Middle East tensions

7 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 28T214644.806

UAE Interior Ministry on high alert amid US-Israel strikes on Iran

9 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 28T211815.845

UAE partially closes airspace amid escalating regional security tensions

9 hours ago
iStock 1710521086

UAE intercepts Iranian missiles; 1 civilian killed due to falling debris

11 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button