Dingdong Dantes denies comment on VP Sara Duterte

Actor Dingdong Dantes has denied making a remark circulating online about Vice President Sara Duterte.

On Facebook, the Kapuso Primetime King shared a screenshot of a post by a netizen claiming he praised Duterte and expressed fear over her potential victory.

The post read: “Dingdong Dantes said! Nakakatakot pag nanalo si VP Sara. Nakikita ko sa kanya ang tapang, talino at abilidad na may kakayahang mamuno gaya ng kanyang ama.”

Dantes clarified in his caption: “Hindi ko ’to sinabi.”

The post was later taken down, and the netizen issued an apology to the actor.

In a separate Facebook post, Dantes accepted the apology.

“Apology accepted,” he wrote.

He also urged the public to be more discerning, particularly amid the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

“Nawa’y maging mas mapanuri po tayong lahat, lalo na sa misinformation at disinformation… at sa bawat diskurso, piliin sana natin ang respeto sa kapwa Pilipino. Peace!” he added.

Last week, Duterte announced her intention to run for president in 2028.