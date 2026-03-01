PH Embassy releases emergency hotlines, urges Filipinos to stay calm and limit movement

Philippine diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates have advised Filipinos to remain calm, stay sheltered in their homes, and avoid unnecessary movement amid evolving regional security developments.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai issued the advisory following the General Civil Aviation Authority announcement of a temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure flight safety and safeguard national territory.

Officials emphasized that the measure is intended to protect passengers, aircrews, and the public amid rapidly evolving regional conditions.

“The public is urged to continue to heed official UAE and Embassy sources,” the advisory stated.

Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Abu Dhabi

Assistance-to-Nationals (OFWs): +971 56 270 9157 +971 54 725 8482

Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003

OWWA services: +971 54 557 2121

Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482

Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Dubai & Northern Emirates

Assistance-to-Nationals (OFWs): +971 56 353 5558

Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

OWWA services: +971 50 558 5536

Contract verification: +971 50 652 6626

Consular and other concerns: +971 4 220 7800

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

