PH Embassy releases emergency hotlines, urges Filipinos to stay calm and limit movement

Philippine diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates have advised Filipinos to remain calm, stay sheltered in their homes, and avoid unnecessary movement amid evolving regional security developments.
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai issued the advisory following the General Civil Aviation Authority announcement of a temporary and partial closure of the UAE’s airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure flight safety and safeguard national territory.
Officials emphasized that the measure is intended to protect passengers, aircrews, and the public amid rapidly evolving regional conditions.
“The public is urged to continue to heed official UAE and Embassy sources,” the advisory stated.
Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Abu Dhabi
Assistance-to-Nationals (OFWs):
+971 56 270 9157
+971 54 725 8482
Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 50 443 8003
OWWA services: +971 54 557 2121
Contract verification: +971 54 725 8482
Consular and other concerns: +971 50 813 7836
Email: [email protected] [email protected]
Emergency hotlines for Filipinos in Dubai & Northern Emirates
Assistance-to-Nationals (OFWs):
+971 56 353 5558
Assistance-to-Nationals (non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756
OWWA services: +971 50 558 5536
Contract verification: +971 50 652 6626
Consular and other concerns: +971 4 220 7800
Email: [email protected] [email protected]