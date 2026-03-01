Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead in US-Israeli strikes

Iranian state television has reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed following large-scale military strikes attributed to the United States and Israel.

According to IRNA, “Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred following an attack by the Zionist regime and the United States on Saturday morning.”

Iran declares 40 days of public mourning, Khaleej Times reported.

The development marks a dramatic escalation in the conflict, with US President Donald Trump stating that military operations against Iran will continue, including intensified bombing in the coming days.