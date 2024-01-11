Kathryn Bernardo unfollows Daniel Padilla on Instagram

A month after their controversial breakup, Kathryn Bernardo has unfollowed ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla on her Instagram account.

Netizens were quick to notice that Kathryn is no longer following Daniel but the latter is still following the actress.

The social media move comes after the ex-couple were spotted in several events including the wedding of television host Robi Domingo, the Asia Artist Awards, and the ABS-CBN Christmas special last year.

Netizens also pointed out that Kathryn “unfollowed” other celebrities including Gillian Vicencio, Julia Barretto, and Liza Soberano. Although it has yet to be verified if Kathryn is indeed following these three celebrities in the first place.

Kathryn is the most-followed Filipino celebrity on Instagram with more than 20 million followers.

The power couple announced their break up in late November after 11 years of being together.

“Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward,” Kathryn wrote confirming her split with Daniel.

“I’ve been in showbiz for almost 21 years now, 12 years as the one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej even behind the camera. I didn’t grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system when I started my career and I’ve continuously worked hard to earn people’s trust,” she added.

The actress said she wanted the news about their split to come from her.

“I promised to never lose myself in this industry, so I’ve always been as authentic to you as I can be. I know what many of you are thinking right now. I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” Kathryn added.

“What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love,” she added.

“Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you,” Kathryn ended.