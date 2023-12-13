Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share one stage post-breakup

Former showbiz couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla performed together on stage at the FOREVER GRATEFUL: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 at the Big Dome.

KATHNIEL REUNITED! Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla reunite on stage at tonight’s Forever Grateful: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023, performing The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You”. pic.twitter.com/QCq56dLoS2 — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) December 13, 2023

Kathryn and Daniel — collectively known as Kathniel — performed “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts which is famously known as the soundtrack of the TV Series “Friends.” It is their first public appearance as a pair after they confirmed their split last November 30 through Kathryn’s Instagram post.

Kathryn and Daniel’s love team propelled after they starred in the Philippine TV Series “Princess and I” in 2012. On that same year, they started dating but officially announced their relationship to the public by 2018. The relationship spanned 11 years before the news broke out in 2023 that the two had split.

This unexpected appearance sent the fans into a frenzy. Those who attended the show were quick enough to share the momentous occasion with their fellow netizens which made the hashtag #AllForKathniel trend on Twitter.

One netizen also posted on X, “Bago matapos ang gabing ito, idinadalangin ko na sana… hindi ito ‘yong huli. Na hindi kayo rito magtatapos.”

“KathNiel really ended their relationship with respect. Their civility tonight just proves it,” another netizen also shared.