EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share one stage post-breakup

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal3 hours ago

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla performing together at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special. Photo from @mjfelipe.

Former showbiz couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla performed together on stage at the FOREVER GRATEFUL: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023 at the Big Dome.

Kathryn and Daniel — collectively known as Kathniel —  performed “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts which is famously known as the soundtrack of the TV Series “Friends.” It is their first public appearance as a pair after they confirmed their split last November 30 through Kathryn’s Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

Kathryn and Daniel’s love team propelled after they starred in the Philippine TV Series “Princess and I” in 2012. On that same year, they started dating but officially announced their relationship to the public by 2018. The relationship spanned 11 years before the news broke out in 2023 that the two had split.

This unexpected appearance sent the fans into a frenzy. Those who attended the show were quick enough to share the momentous occasion with their fellow netizens which made the hashtag #AllForKathniel trend on Twitter.

@kaithpaulatorres Kathniel NagkaBalikan na ba?? #kathniel #kathrynbernardo #danielpadilla #abscbnchristmasspecial2023 ♬ original sound – Kaith Paula Torres

One netizen also posted on X, “Bago matapos ang gabing ito, idinadalangin ko na sana… hindi ito ‘yong huli. Na hindi kayo rito magtatapos.”

KathNiel really ended their relationship with respect. Their civility tonight just proves it,” another netizen also shared.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal3 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T113915.692

DMW welcomes ratification of ILO C190 to help end violence, harassment of workers

4 hours ago
Cami Template 10

PH, India to conduct a maritime partnership exercise in the West Philippine Sea

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 13T155248.737

Water rates in PH to hike next year

6 hours ago
Cami Template 9

Min Bernardo says Kathryn Bernardo will not leave the Kapamilya network amid KathNiel breakup

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button