Kathryn Bernardo confirms split with Daniel Padilla

Actress Kathryn Bernardo has confirmed her split with 12-year love team partner and off-screen boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

In a carousel post on Instagram, Kathryn penned a statement sharing that they have drifted apart for some time and said that it would be best if their fans, called ‘KathNiels,’ hear the news from her.

“I’ve been in showbiz for almost 21 years now, 12 years as the one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej even behind the camera,” Kathryn started her statement.

“I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” Kathryn confirmed.

“I didn’t grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system when I started my career and l’ve continuously worked hard to earn people’s trust. But since I became an adult, I took it upon myself to take charge of my own life-the projects I work on, the way I dress, the people I surround myself with. I’ve always tried to be my own person. I was encouraged to think for myself and decide for myself. Even when it comes to love. Especially when it comes to love, ” she stated.

She also highlighted in her post that what she and Daniel had was real, saying: “It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality-still together.”

“That’s almost half of my life that I would never regret and would never trade for anything in the world. These are 11 years that brought me joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home. Years that taught me the real meaning of unconditional love and friendship. He knew me more than anyone else. He was my first boyfriend. He was my comfort zone. He was my person. I will always have love for him,” she added.

Kathryn said that they tried their best to make their relationship work.

She ended her statement by directing a message to Daniel, saying: “Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you.”