‘Robbed, shaking, crying’: American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist disappointed over Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe loss

On Sunday morning, numerous Filipino pageant fans expressed disappointment after Philippine bet Michelle Dee did not make it to the top 5 of the Miss Universe competition. However, they are not the only ones affected by this loss, as the award-winning American journalist Ronan Farrow was also dismayed by the results.

Farrow, an American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, took to social media platform X to express his disappointment over Dee’s loss in the beauty pageant.

“Miss Philippines was robbed, shaking and crying,” Farrow wrote, with lots of fans agreeing on the thread.

Miss Philippines was robbed, shaking and crying. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 19, 2023

“100%. She could’ve swallowed them all in that Q&A lol” user @rvhub commented.

100%. She could’ve swallowed them all in that Q&A lol — Vincent (@rvhub) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, another user resonated with Farrow’s post.

“This is enough validation coming from you!” user @OPalanca wrote.

This is enough validation coming from you! #MMD @michellemdee — OC Palanca (@OPalanca) November 19, 2023

One user also shared her sentiments with Farrow.

“Oh, Ronan!! We are heartbroken as well,” user @iheartava31 expressed.

Oh, Ronan!! We are heartbroken as well. — Ava Cassandra (@iheartava31) November 19, 2023

Farrow received a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his investigative reporting on allegations of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein. He previously served as a UNICEF Spokesperson for the Youth and was also a Special Adviser for Humanitarian and NGO Affairs in the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan during the Obama administration.

Dee made it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant along with Puerto Rico, Thailand, Peru, Columbia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Venezuela, Australia, and Spain.

While Nicaragua took home the crown, Dee received significant awards in the pageant, namely the Spirit of Carnival award, a top spot in the Fan Vote (Miss Universe app), and the Gold winner for the Voice for Change competition.