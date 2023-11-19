Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsTop StoriesUAE News

PH bet Michelle Dee fails to enter top 5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Philippine bet Michelle Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 journey after failing to advance to the Top 5 of the competition.

After the evening gown round, Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Thailand, and Colombia were among those chosen to enter the question-and-answer round.

TFT News miss universe whangod michelle dee 1 scaled

Dee got praises for her standout black gown inspired by legendary tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od.

Dee was also announced as one of the Voice for Change gold winners and the recipient of the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award.

Dee was also brought back to the Philippines to the semi-final spot after Celeste Cortesi failed to enter last year.

Screenshot 2023 11 19 at 6.31.57 AM

