PH bet Michelle Dee fails to enter top 5

Philippine bet Michelle Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 journey after failing to advance to the Top 5 of the competition.

After the evening gown round, Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Thailand, and Colombia were among those chosen to enter the question-and-answer round.

Dee got praises for her standout black gown inspired by legendary tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od.

Dee was also announced as one of the Voice for Change gold winners and the recipient of the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award.

Dee was also brought back to the Philippines to the semi-final spot after Celeste Cortesi failed to enter last year.