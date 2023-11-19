EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Nicaragua wins Miss Universe 2023

Staff Report

Courtesy: Miss Universe/Facebook

Miss Nicaragua Sheynis Palacios is this year’s Miss Universe 2023 after the grand coronation night held in José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Palacios bested over 80 candidates including the Philippines’ very own Michelle Dee.

She is also the first Miss Universe winner from her country.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porslid is this year’s first runner-up while Miss Australia Moraya Wilson is this year’s second runner-up.

In the final question and answer portion, the three beauty queens were asked “If you could live one year in another woman’s shoes, who would you choose and why?”

“I would choose Mary Watson-Brad because she opened the gap and gave an opportunity to many women… And what I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they choose to work in because there are no limitations for women. That was 1750. Now, in 2023, we’re making history,” Palacios said.

