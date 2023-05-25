Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, has died at the age of 83 on Wednesday at her residence in Küsnacht, Switzerland.

Her family expressed their sorrow, stating, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

In a statement on her verified Facebook page, it was said, “Through her music and her unwavering passion for life, she captivated millions of fans worldwide and inspired future stars. Today, we bid farewell to a dear friend who leaves behind her greatest legacy: her music. Our deepest condolences go out to her family. Tina, we will miss you greatly.”

Turner faced health challenges in recent years, including a diagnosis of intestinal cancer in 2016 and a kidney transplant in 2017.

Recognized as one of the prominent figures in the international music scene, Turner played a significant role in elevating the contributions of Black women in entertainment.

After enduring two decades of abuse from her husband, Ike Turner, she embarked on a solo career and ultimately became a defining pop icon of the 1980s with her acclaimed album “Private Dancer.”

Turner, originally named Anna Mae Bullock, was born on November 26, 1939, and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee.

Renowned for her captivating live performances, she achieved a string of R&B hits in the 1960s and early ’70s alongside her domineering and abusive husband, Ike Turner.

Although her solo career faced setbacks, she made a remarkable comeback in 1984 with her multiplatinum album “Private Dancer” and its chart-topping hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”