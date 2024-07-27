EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kathryn Bernardo shares updates from Canada for ‘Hello, Love, Again’ filming

Photo courtesy: @bernardokath; @gmapictures / IG

Actress Kathryn Bernardo took to social media to give a glimpse of her arrival in Canada for the filming of the movie “Hello, Love, Again.”

“A little update from Canada 🍁,” the actress wrote in a caption, sharing photos of her in the airport and Canada, as well as the movie script.

 

“Hello, Love, Again” is a sequel to the blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” topbilled by Bernardo and Alden Richards. The story follows Ethan and Joy, who are overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, in navigating their personal careers and relationships.

The sequel is set after five years, where Ethan and Joy will meet in Canada.

In an Instagram post, GMA Pictures also confirmed that the movie has started its first day of filming in Canada.

 

“Hello, Day 1 in Canada! #HelloLoveAgain exclusively in cinemas on November 13,” the caption read.

 

