Shania Twain praises Filipino singers’ own rendition of ‘From This Moment On’

Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain recently praised Filipino singers JM dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano for their rendition of her song “From This Moment On” performed at ASAP, a Philippine television variety show.

A viewer of the show reposted a clip of the two singers’ performance on X (formerly Twitter) and shared how much he enjoyed it. In his post, he tagged Shania Twain, who “performed the song in Glastonbury a few days back, then recorded this song with Andrea Bocelli.”

Four hours after that, Shania Twain reposted the video with the caption “Love this!!” with a heart-eye emoji. Eagle-eyed Filipino fans were quick to notice and thanked the singer for her compliment.

This duo, also known as ‘Sidlak Bisdak’ were the champion of Tawag ng Tanghalan Duets or TNT Duets last July 2023.