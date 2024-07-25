EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Voice actress behind Nobita in Doraemon passes away

The Japanese voice actress for the role of Nobita on the beloved animated children’s show ‘Doraemon’ passes away.

Noriko Ohara, aged 88, died on July 12, 2024. According to her agency, 81 Produce, she passed away due to an unsuccessful treatment for an unspecified illness. The agency’s statement did not say where she died.

The animated show ‘Doraemon’ was one of Japan’s longest-running television shows. It featured a blue robot cat named Doraemon who befriended 10-year-old boy Nobita.

Nobita, whom Ohara played from 1979 to 2017, was a boy struggling at school. In each episode of the show, Doraemon helps Nobita solve his problem by giving him a high-tech gadget from the future. However, Nobita goes too far in using the gadget and ends up being punished and learning a lesson.

Ohara described voicing Nobita as a job meant for athletes. “Working on ‘Doraemon’ was like being an athlete,” she said. “I had to build up my stamina.”

Aside from the character Nobita, Ohara also starred in other anime, such as “Heidi, Girl of the Alps,” “Future Boy Conan,” and “Yatterman.” She received multiple awards in Japan, including the Seiyu Awards and the Anime Grand Prix.

When Ohara isn’t working as a voice actor, she performs poetry readings at universities, records fairy tales, and teaches voice acting classes.

