Bea Alonzo reveals she hasn’t accepted Gerald Anderson’s apology about 2019 split – here’s why

Filipino actress Bea Alonzo has opened about her break up with fellow actor Gerald Anderson in 2019 saying it would sound dishonest if she would say that she has accepted his apology.

In 2019 there were speculations that the split was caused by actress Julia Barretto.

Admitting his relationship with Barretto last March, Anderson has expressed hope for Alonzo to forgive him.

“Ang plastic ko kasi pag sinabi kong pinatawad ko na siya matagal na. It’s not about just forgiveness or asking for forgiveness. It’s about taking accountability and responsibility for your actions,” Alonzo said.

“Madali kasing humingi ng sorry, ng pagpapatawad, pero anong gagawin mo pagkatapos noon?” the actress added.

The actress said she was wondering why the issue has not yet died down.

“Siguro kung wala silang bagay na naririnig [tungkol sa issue], wala rin silang bagay na sasabihin.”

Last week, Alonzo’s friend and fellow actor Janus del Prado gave tips to a certain “G” on how to apologize and many speculated “G” to be Anderson.

Prado later said that he received death threats from supporters of “G,” whom he described as “pa-victim (playing victim).”

Dating actor-model Dominic Roque, Alonzo described their relationship as “very easy.”

“Wala kaming kailangang validation from others,” she stressed. “Hindi rin namin kailangan magpatunay sa isa’t-isa because we’ve been friends for a long time already.” (AW)