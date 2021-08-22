Bea Alonzo expresses gratitude to GMA network, says she’s ‘in a good place’

Actress Bea Alonzo has described her first few months as a newly signed GMA-7 star as being in a “good place.”

The former Kapamilya actress said, “Di ba kasi, parang ibang mundo ito? Ibang chapter ng buhay ko, parang everything’s a new beginning.

“Ngayon parang I feel like I’m in a good place, everything fell into place.

“Ngayon, parang nae-excite ako kasi parang ang daming tao kong nakikilala.”

RELATED STORY: IT’S OFFICIAL: Bea Alonzo admits relationship with Dominic Roque

The 33 year old just got back from her one-month vacation in the United States. During the launch of GMA-7’s regional TV programs, she said, “It was so fun, parang feeling ko tuloy ang daming new discoveries about myself dito sa journey na ito.

“Masaya ako kasi at this point in my life, I am already 33, ang dami ko pang nagagawang bago.”

Her movie and that of Alden Richards—the Philippine movie adaptation of the 2001 Japanese movie Pure Soul—is in the works. Directed by Nuel Naval, it is produced by VIVA Films, GMA Pictures, and APT Entertainment.

After the movie, Bea will return to television via an upcoming teleserye with GMA-7 which has already pitched to her a concept for her first teleserye as a Kapuso.

“I can’t tell you the details yet kasi hahayaan ko na lang sila mag-update, and I can’t tell you yet kung sinong makakasama ko.

READ ON: ‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

“But it’s going to be very exciting. I’m sure lagi niyong naririnig sa akin na hindi ko pa nagagawa ito but seryoso, hindi ko pa siya nagagawa.

“Na-pitch na so may idea na ako, nag-agree na kami that I’m going to do it and it’s very very exciting.”

She didn’t reveal that whether it be an adaptation of a K-Drama for which GMA-7 is known for? “I don’t know, I can’t tell you. Talagang ibibigay ko yata iyong floor sa GMA para sila magsabi. “Sorry baka mawalan agad ako ng trabaho!”

She signed an exclusive network contract with GMA-7 on July 1, 2021, after being a Kapamilya talent for 20 years and is scheduled to appear in Unang Hirit, Mars Pa More, and All-Out Sundays in the coming days. (AW)