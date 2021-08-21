Gerald Anderson says Julia is ‘the one’, hopes for forgiveness from Bea

Gerald Anderson reveals that his current girlfriend Julia Barretto could be ‘the one’ he will marry in an interview with Boy Abunda.

“She’s the one,” Gerald said. The actor however pointed out that Julia is still young and has a lot of plans in show business.

Gerald is 32 while Julia is now 24.

“Gusto ko sagutin ‘yan talaga. Siguro alam niyo kung ano ang isasagot ko diyan. Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon,” he said.

“If I had my way, of course. Kaso hindi pa kami quota,” he added.

Gerald was also asked if he wants to fix the controversies after he confirmed his relationship with Julia and how left Bea Alonzo.

“Kung puwede ko baguhin ‘yung nangyari. Kaso, ang hirap. It’s done. I’ve made mistakes. We both made mistakes,” he said.

Gerald and Bea separated in 2019 after the latter said that she was ghosted by the actor.

“Huwag na po tayo siguro mandamay ng ibang tao. I really pray, I really hope she will find it in her heart to forgive what happened, forgive me. Nag-ho-hope lang ako,” Gerald said.

Former Kapamilya superstar Bea transfered to the Kapuso network recently. She is now in a relationship with actor Dominic Roque. (TDT)