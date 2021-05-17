Entertainment

LOOK: Ilonggo street artists dedicates chalk art to PH’s Miss U bet Rabiya Mateo

Photo courtesy of Kristoffer Brasileño

A group of Ilonggo artists created a street chalk art for Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo, who is vying for the Miss Universe crown on Monday.

According to Ilonggo artists Kristoffer Brasileño, JJ Macabanti and Kyle Dominic Solitana, they made the artwork on a boulevard at the Iloilo Business Park to show their support for their fellow Ilongga.

“Rabiya is already a queen. She’s a winner, and we are really very proud of her and everything she stands for,” Brasileño said.

They finished the portrait of the Ilongga beauty queen in three hours.

Rabiya is currently in Florida to compete in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

