LOOK: Ilonggo street artists dedicates chalk art to PH’s Miss U bet Rabiya Mateo

A group of Ilonggo artists created a street chalk art for Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo, who is vying for the Miss Universe crown on Monday.

According to Ilonggo artists Kristoffer Brasileño, JJ Macabanti and Kyle Dominic Solitana, they made the artwork on a boulevard at the Iloilo Business Park to show their support for their fellow Ilongga.

RELATED NEWS:

Iloilo City mayor says basher of Rabiya Mateo can be declared persona non grata

SCOOP: Rabiya astonished, emotional during the fitting of her final evening gown, says Shamcey Supsup

Look: Angelicum School of Iloilo lights up to support Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo

“Rabiya is already a queen. She’s a winner, and we are really very proud of her and everything she stands for,” Brasileño said.

They finished the portrait of the Ilongga beauty queen in three hours.

Rabiya is currently in Florida to compete in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.