LOOK: Angelicum School of Iloilo lights up to support Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo

The Angelicum School of Iloilo has lit up its to show their support for Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo as she competes for the 69th Miss Universe pageant on Monday.

The school lit up the Lizares Mansion with colors of the Philippine flag on Saturday night.

Earlier, a group of Ilonggo artists created a street chalk art for Rabiya along a boulevard at the Iloilo Business Park to show their support for their fellow Ilongga.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas urged Ilonggos to fully support Rabiya.

“I respectfully ask our teachers and employers to give consideration to your students or employees who will be late if they watch this once in a lifetime chance of an Ilongga to win the Miss Universe crown,” he said.

Rabiya is aiming to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown on Monday morning, 8 am, Philippine time.