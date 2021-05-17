SCOOP: Rabiya astonished, emotional during the fitting of her final evening gown, says Shamcey Supsup

Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup reveals that the country’s bet for this year’s Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo, was emotional during the final fitting of her final evening gown.

Shamcey said it was Rabiya herself who chose the color of the gown.

“What can say is: it’s a different gown… We let her chose the gown. And this particular gown… when she tried it on, she cried,” Shamcey said.

She added that Rabiya’s evening gown would be different for the finals.

“If you’re asking if it’s gonna be yellow… no, it’s not gonna be yellow,” she said.

Rabiya is aiming to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown on Monday morning, 8 am, Philippine time.