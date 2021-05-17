Iloilo City mayor says basher of Rabiya Mateo can be declared persona non grata

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said a social media influencer who bashed Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo can be declared “persona non grata” by the city of Iloilo if Ilonggos wanted.

“If the Ilonggos think she deserves it, why not?” Treñas said.

His statement comes after a social media influencer Jam Magno bashed Rabiya, who hails from Iloilo.

Magno mocked Rabiya’s national costume adding that she was rooting for other country’s bet.

Meanwhile, Treñas asked Ilonggos to fully support Rabiya.

“I respectfully ask our teachers and employers to give consideration to your students or employees who will be late if they watch this once in a lifetime chance of an Ilongga to win the Miss Universe crown,” he said.

Rabiya will fight for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown on Monday morning, Philippine time.