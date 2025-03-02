Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Municipality visits pet shops; ensures animals are in safe environment

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a field awareness campaign calling on pet shop owners and workers to uphold the highest standards of care for animals.

Through its Animal Welfare Department, inspectors visited dozens of pet shops across the city, ensuring that animals were being kept in healthy conditions and reminding businesses that pets deserve more than just a place to be sold—they deserve compassion and proper care.

During the visits, inspectors checked the health conditions of animals and birds for sale, assessed shop environments, and reinforced the importance of veterinary care.

They also reminded pet shop operators of their responsibilities under the UAE’s Animal Welfare Law and related regulations.

The campaign aims to ensure that each animal has a chance at a healthy and happy life.

