‘Magdidildil ako ng asin ‘wag ka lang makasama’: Cristy Fermin accuses Kris Aquino of power tripping

Entertainment columnist and radio host Cristy Fermin did not hold back as she recounted a project which she, Lolit Solis and Mr. Fu were supposed to do with Kris Aquino.

The project is an eight-week show with the four of them for a supermarket company.

Along the pre-production process, Fermin said that everything went well and even accommodated their requests.

However, before the cameras start rolling, Aquino reportedly sent a message to the team saying she only wanted to work with Fermin and Solis.

Aquino does not like to work with Mr. Fu because she thinks that he is “not in their level”.

“Ipinabasa namin kay Mr. Fu ang message ni Kris, para walang dagdag, walang kulang,” Fermin said in an interview.

Fermin said that she saw how devasted Mr. Fu was, even though he initially told them that everything was okay.

“Kung ganito ang ginawa niya, hindi ko na ito gagawin,” Fermin said. “Kung hindi mo gagawin, hindi ko na rin gagawin,” Solis told Fermin.

Fermin also recalled that this is not the first time Aquino refused to work with someone ‘who’s not at her level’.

In 2018, Aquino granted an interview with Fermin, but requested her co-host not to join the interview.

“Sa TV 5, ipapalabas nalang hindi po natuloy. Iyong show niya na sinasabi niya sa GMA hindi po totoo yun. Kahit tinulungan siya ni Willie Revillame hindi po siya nakapasok ng GMA. Sa ABS-CBN, sarado na pero itinapon din siya ng ABS,” she said.

In the end Fermin slammed Aquino’s power-tripping attitude. She also called out the former TV host that she has no right to undermine Mr. Fu popularity.

“Dahil sa pagpa-power trip mo. Parang ikaw pa rin ang reyna na may korona na nakaupo sa pulpito. Na parang ikaw pa rin ang gitna ng mundo samantalang isa ka lang sa mga bituin at mga planeta. Hindi ikaw ang araw,” Fermin said.

“Bakit mo sinaktan ang kaibigan namin. Kahit bigyan mo kami ng tig-iisang Puregold sayo nalang. Magdidildil nalang ako ng asin huwag ka lang makasama,” she added.