First female land rescue team in UAE introduced

In a historic event, the Dubai Police proudly celebrated the graduation of the country’s first-ever female land rescue team, consisting of 18 non-commissioned officers.

The ceremony was graced by key figures, including Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, alongside other high-ranking officials including Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operation Affairs; Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Acting Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Nabil Al Rida, Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; and Colonel Expert Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri congratulated the pioneering female team members for successfully completing their specialized land rescue training. He emphasized the Dubai Police’s unwavering commitment to empowering women in various security and military roles, equipping them with essential skills through comprehensive theoretical and practical training. “This approach aims to strengthen their ability to perform their duties effectively and professionally, equipping them to handle emergencies with expertise,” he said.

“Emirati women play a crucial role in the country’s development across various sectors, including security and policing. We are proud to have qualified the first team of female members who will work alongside their male colleagues in land rescue operations. Their presence not only demonstrates their qualifications and ability to tackle challenges but also significantly enhances the overall effectiveness of the police system,” he added.

Major General Al Ghaithi also praised the graduates, commending their successful completion of rigorous courses designed to simulate real-life scenarios. He recognized their remarkable ability to handle incidents with a high standard of professionalism and applauded their dedication during training, particularly in rescue, extraction, and recovery operations.

The graduation ceremony showcased various simulated rescue scenarios, including road accident response, firefighting, vehicle extrication, and the use of aerial balloons for rescue operations, underscoring the practical skills the graduates have honed during their training.