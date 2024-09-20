Experts highlight use of digital solutions, innovation in advancing healthcare sector at TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

Industry experts have underscored the integration of digital solutions, such as Metaverse technologies and telemedicine, in enhancing patient care and advancing the healthcare sector in the Middle East.

The topic was a key focus during The Filipino Rimes Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, featuring Dr. Katrina Hassan, Chief Medical Officer at Diginova Health Solutions; Dr. Zahid Hussain, Senior Vice President at Integratize; and Engr. Muhammad Mudassar, Strategic Engagement Director of Digital Transformation at Monstarlab, who discussed innovation and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

The third panel, titled “Innovation and Technological Advancements in Middle Eastern Healthcare: Shaping the Future of Health,” was moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group.

When asked about the most notable technological innovations in Middle Eastern healthcare, Engr. Mudassar highlighted telehealth, Metaverse technologies, and AI as key areas of innovations.

“The first one is telehealth. I think we talked about it, we talked about it, but it’s, I think it’s underserved. It’s underutilized. After covid, like people wanted to go back to the seeing a doctor, and they’re ready to wait in queues, but they want to see a human, instead of having a video call,” Engr. Mudassar explained, noting that it is crucial for physicians to take the lead in remote patient monitoring.

“I totally believe no amount of technology can even closely replace the healing touch that the care provider provides,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Hassan weighed in on the discussion, expressing her belief that Metaverse technologies have the potential to reduce healthcare costs in the future. However, she emphasized the need to incorporate a stronger humanitarian perspective into its application.

Sharing her experience as a chief medical officer, she discusse emerging digital initiatives in monitoring chronic diseases and and provide continuum care at home.

“Say, physiotherapy, you have 10 to 15 sessions, that’s it. And then what? So there are digital solution that you can do continue physiotherapy at home that is monitored by your daughter. So we’re moving forward quite fast. Innovation has to come,” she added.

To drive these advancements, collaboration and funding are also important factors, Dr. Hussain said.

He then discussed the availability of funding for healthcare startups in the Middle East, stressing the role of innovation in addressing new problems that the healthcare sector is facing.

“What we’ll tend to find is as new problems arise in healthcare, we get newer and newer solutions coming to market. So due to that, we have a lot of new startups within the region,” Dr. Hussain said.

“One of the benefits of this region is that funding is fairly readily available. So, we have a number of different funds, family funds, available funds from institutional investors, and also funds from directly from high net worth individuals within healthcare who want to invest in this. Also beyond this, we have these collaborations between universities corporations as well in innovation and investing in healthcare,” he added.

He urged that with funding available, those with innovative ideas should not remain complacent but take the initiative to bring their solutions forward, whether in hospital administration, diagnostics, or other fields, as a way to progress.

The Filipino Rimes Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024 aims to gather industry experts to discuss the latest advancement in the healthcare sector.