Sara Duterte meets Leni Robredo in Naga

Vice President Sara Duterte (left) and Former Vice President Leni Robredo (right)

Former Vice President Leni Robredo met with Vice President Sara Duterte in Naga City.

In a statement shared by her former spokesperson and lawyer Barry Gutierrez, Robredo said Duterte was in Naga for a local religious event.

“While she was in Naga City for the Peñafrancia Festival, VP Sara Duterte took the opportunity to visit me at my home. The conversation we had was personal and not political,” Robredo said.

The meeting lasted for about an hour, said Gutierrez. The Office of the Vice President has yet to issue a statement about the meeting.

Robredo was the vice president during the term of then-President Rodrigo Duterte, the sitting vice president’s father. They were politically estranged.

Robredo ran in 2022 and lost to Duterte’s running mate and now-President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos and Duterte also had a falling out.

In a separate statement, Duterte said Duterte was in Bicol for the Peñafrancia fiesta, and a friend “arranged a casual meeting with former VP Leni Robredo.”

