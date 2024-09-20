TFT Watchlist panel discussion: Midwifery’s impact and why it’s still essential

Some people might think that midwifery is dead. However, in a compelling discussion on the TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, experts shed light on the critical role of midwives in today’s healthcare landscape.

On September 20, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, the Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024 hosted an engaging panel discussion titled “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access.”

During the discussion, experts emphasized that midwives, together with nurses, make up 50% of the global healthcare workforce, yet their contributions often go underappreciated.

The panel was expertly moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group.

Dr. Sumaya Mohamed AlBlooshi, President of the Emirates Nursing Association, Director of Nursing at Emirates Health Services, and Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery, shared her insights on the roles of midwifery in the healthcare sector.

Dr. AlBlooshi said that she is passionate about nurses and midwives because they play a crucial role in the health sector.

“Nurses and midwives. They are 50% of the workforce that is working globally, as well as in the United Arab Emirates,” Dr. AlBlooshi said, stating that midwifery is still around.

Moreover, since 50% of the health workforce consists of nurses and midwives, Dr. AlBlooshi said that their well-being should be taken care of.

“Nurses and midwives. Their well-being is important,” Dr AlBlooshi said. Midwives can provide 70 percent of maternal and childcare.” Taking of that group is really important.

Joe Hawayek, Business Director of Circle Care Clinic and CEO of Diginova Health Solutions, also shared his thoughts on midwifery, especially its huge demand.

“We are listening to the healthcare demands of the people in this region,” Hawayek said, emphasizing that there is a need for midwifery as well as in other healthcare fields, such as mental health care. He admitted that midwifery is also one of the biggest demands not only in the hospital but also in the homes.

“In Dubai, we’re starting to design home care services with midwives who are able to do prenatal and postnatal care apart from just the birth,” Hawayek said.

Giving birth is one of the most urgent medical situations healthcare professionals face, requiring immediate attention. A patient in labor cannot afford to wait for long hours before receiving the care they need.

Therefore, Hawayek said that the UAE is offering more and more services that allow healthcare professionals to visit their patients’ homes. More hospitals in the country are also pursuing services that involve technology.

“We design services by hiring appropriate people who, not only have midwife experience and certifications and knowledge, but also home care, remote care, telehealth, and maybe some other counseling sessions,” Hawayek said.

“And when it comes to, let’s say location, they could be seen joining a professional on a video call instead of having to travel somewhere,” he added.

Dr. Remo turned to the audience and addressed Honorable Dr. Elizabeth Gertrudes C. Lagrito, inquiring whether midwifery is still offered as a course in the Philippines. Dr. Lagrito confirmed with a resounding “yes.” Similarly, Dr. AlBlooshi added that several colleges have recently introduced a Bachelor’s degree in Midwifery.

