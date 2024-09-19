‘It has always been you:’ Charlie Puth officially ties knot with Brooke Sansone

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has officially tied the knot with non-showbiz girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer posted photos of their wedding on Instagram Tuesday with a poem as its caption.

“I love you Brooke… I always have,” Puth wrote. “With you, I am my very best.”

“I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.

“Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you,” he concluded.

According to reports by Vogue, the couple tied the knot on September 7, 2024. However, their rehearsal dinner started on September 6 at the San Ysidro Ranch.

After the dinner, the couple invited guests to their home where they brought in “a live embroidered” who made “trucker hats” for all the guests.

The intimate wedding began in front of an olive tree in Puth’s parents’ driveway, where the groom himself sang Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” alongside the Sunday Service Choir.

Puth and Brooke exchanged their vows with the wedding bands that Puth’s family jeweler made.

“Without realizing it, we had both included the same line in our vows: ‘It’s always been you,'” Brooke told the outlet.

The two became engaged a year ago on September 7, 2023—the exact same date. “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” Puth wrote in his caption.