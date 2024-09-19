Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 200 newly registered Filipino nurses take oath in UAE

A total of 263 newly registered Filipino nurses based in the United Arab Emirates officially took their oath at the Country Club Abu Dhabi.

Held on August 15, this year’s batch was led by the top-notchers of the 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examinations: Michael Chua (3rd), Veronica Banasihan (6th), Rica Monica San Pablo (7th), and Jedah Salao (8th).

From facing failures numerous times before becoming a registered nurse, Chua emphasized the importance of discipline and consistency in achieving this milestone.

“My dear colleagues, stop saying ‘sana all‘ when you can have it or achieve it by your own you just need to persevere,” he said.

He also urged his fellow Filipino nurses to enhance their talents and remain in service to the people.

“Let us drive more and show the world that we, Filipinos, are globally competitive and the quality of care that we can provide cannot be compared to others,” Chua said.

Also present at the event were H.E. Ferdinand Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Labor Attaché Hon. Maria Teresa Olgado, and Member of the Board of Nursing under the Professional Regulation Commission Hon. Elizabeth Gertrudes Lagrito.

The oath-taking ceremony was hosted by the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – UAE Chapter, led by Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of the PNA UAE Chapter.

