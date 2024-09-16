ABS-CBN releases Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards new film teaser

Fans are excited after ABS-CBN dropped the teaser for the upcoming film of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, “Hello, Love, Again” on Monday, Sept. 16.

The film is the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye”.

“This year, we will come home. We will love again. We will find joy,” the teaser said while paying homage to overseas Filipino workers.

The story follows the characters of Joy and Ethan after Joy pursued a life from Hong Kong to Canada.

The two were struggling OFWs when they crossed paths in the first part of the film.

The new film is set in Canada and will be released before the year ends.