Private companies required at least one woman on board, says Ministry

The Ministry of Economy has a new rule: private joint-stock companies in the UAE should appoint at least one woman on their boards of directors.

According to the UAE Ministry, this initiative, which will take effect in January 2025, will allow private companies in the country to empower women, enhance diversity in the corporate sector, and boost women’s representation in leadership roles.

The Ministerial Resolution No.137 of 2024, which addresses the regulation of private joint-stock companies, supports this new initiative.

Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri praised the UAE’s leadership in involving women in various fields, especially in economic development. The new initiative aims to increase the presence of women in the business sector as the UAE positions itself to be a leader in gender equality.

Al Marri said: “Over the past decades, women in the UAE have consistently proven their capabilities, making significant contributions to the business, financial, and investment sectors.”

“Today, they are indispensable partners in economic growth and vital to the UAE’s global competitiveness,” he added.

“This decision will bring added value to private joint-stock companies, enhancing their institutional performance by drawing on the insights and experiences of successful businesswomen in the country,” he concluded.

The Ministry of Economy urged private joint-stock companies to consider this new rule when restructuring their board of directors in the future.