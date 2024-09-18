James Reid rules out JaDine reunion

Singer-actor James Reid has dismissed the possibility of reuniting with his former on-screen partner and ex-girlfriend, Nadine Lustre.

In an interview with showbiz columnist and vlogger Ogie Diaz, Reid acknowledged that many fans are still hoping for a reunion between him and Lustre, but he doesn’t see it happening.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Reid said. “I’m always grateful for the unwavering support from fans, even as I’ve shifted to music. They continue to promote my work. But out of respect for my girlfriend, Issa (Issa Pressman), I don’t think I’ll ever do another love team.”

Reid also addressed the online bashing that he and Pressman have faced following his public breakup with Lustre in 2020.

“It’s honestly depressing, and I hope people can move on and give us some peace of mind,” Reid said. Despite the breakup, Reid said he and Lustre remain friends, though he noted that fans tend to create baseless rumors.

“People say things like ‘she was taken away’ or whatever, which makes no sense because I dated someone after Nadine,” he explained.

Reid expressed happiness for Lustre’s current success, including her relationship with French boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

Looking ahead, Reid shared that he plans to return to acting, likely early next year, while continuing his passion for music.

“I’ve learned a lot and I’m very happy with my music. Things are going well, and I’m excited to get back into acting soon,” he said.