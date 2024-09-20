TFT Watchlist panel: Pinoy healthcare excellence complete with ‘malasakit’

Filipinos are often recognized for their unique and profound traits—joyful, caring, and loving. When these qualities are paired with exceptional skills, true excellence emerges.

On September 20, 2024, the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Deira Creek hosted The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024. A highlight of the event was a captivating fireside chat titled “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access.”

During the discussion, the experts discussed the excellence of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East.

The panel was moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

Dr. Remo opened the discussion by introducing the word “malasakit,” a term deeply rooted in Filipino culture with no direct English translation. He explained that “malasakit” means caring for someone as if they were your own, a unique concept that embodies compassion and empathy on a personal level.

Dr. Daffodils Guevarra, Branch Manager and General Practitioner at Prime Healthcare Group LLC (Reef Mall Branch), agreed that the “malasakit” of Filipinos make us truly excellent.

“We’ve been known, not only in the Middle East but worldwide, as excellent Filipino health care practitioners. I think one defining and endearing trait that we have as Filipino healthcare practitioners is the ability of us to have compassionate care,” Dr Gueerra said.

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion, Assistant Director of Quality and Risk at American Hospital Dubai, gave an example of how Filipino healthcare professionals show “malasakit” to their patients.

“And how many of you here are bedside nurses? Any bedside nurses? How many times do you do overtime, right? So I think that’s one of the things that they like about us. Because when they ask you about overtime or maybe going to be on call, you’ll just say yes,” Asuncion said, explaining the perspective that this is how Filipinos care for others as if they were their own.

Jonathan Carretas, International Surveyor at Joint Commission International, also shared his insights about the “malasakit” of Filipinos.

“The way that we take care of the patients is like part of our family. We don’t take care of patients like they are other people. We take care of patience like they are our own,” Carretas said.

Moreover, Carretas said that Filipino healthcare professionals go beyond just being caring and loving; they are also excellent. “We give our best,” Carretas said with Filipino pride. “We showcase the best that we can offer. Sometimes you go beyond.” He also said that if there are challenges, Filipinos are resilient, and they can overcome them.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, was supported by our Silver Sponsor, RLC Residences; our Airline Partner, Philippine Airlines; and our Support Partner, Danaya’s Flowers. Its media partners are GMA Pinoy TV and The Philippine News Agency.