Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

TFT Watchlist panel: Pinoy healthcare excellence complete with ‘malasakit’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino55 seconds ago

Filipinos are often recognized for their unique and profound traits—joyful, caring, and loving. When these qualities are paired with exceptional skills, true excellence emerges.

On September 20, 2024, the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Deira Creek hosted The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024. A highlight of the event was a captivating fireside chat titled “The Future of Healthcare Policy in the UAE: Driving Innovation and Ease of Access.”

During the discussion, the experts discussed the excellence of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East.

The panel was moderated by Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

6cd36282 a1da 4bb8 922d b5e47ce0d5f7
Dr. Karen Remo, Founder and CEO of New Perspective Media Group, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist

Dr. Remo opened the discussion by introducing the word “malasakit,” a term deeply rooted in Filipino culture with no direct English translation. He explained that “malasakit” means caring for someone as if they were your own, a unique concept that embodies compassion and empathy on a personal level.

Dr. Daffodils Guevarra, Branch Manager and General Practitioner at Prime Healthcare Group LLC (Reef Mall Branch), agreed that the “malasakit” of Filipinos make us truly excellent.

8b4ae0da a69f 4556 bd0c bec1916cccd4
Dr. Daffodils Guevarra, Branch Manager and General Practitioner at Prime Healthcare Group LLC (Reef Mall Branch)

“We’ve been known, not only in the Middle East but worldwide, as excellent Filipino health care practitioners. I think one defining and endearing trait that we have as Filipino healthcare practitioners is the ability of us to have compassionate care,” Dr Gueerra said.

Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion, Assistant Director of Quality and Risk at American Hospital Dubai, gave an example of how Filipino healthcare professionals show “malasakit” to their patients.

bd8139a4 e7ca 4213 8a28 8819ae868bc0
Joewayne Lord Rey Alvin M. Asuncion, Assistant Director of Quality and Risk at American Hospital Dubai

“And how many of you here are bedside nurses? Any bedside nurses? How many times do you do overtime, right? So I think that’s one of the things that they like about us. Because when they ask you about overtime or maybe going to be on call, you’ll just say yes,” Asuncion said, explaining the perspective that this is how Filipinos care for others as if they were their own.

Jonathan Carretas, International Surveyor at Joint Commission International, also shared his insights about the “malasakit” of Filipinos.

3cf92a68 4cdc 4a88 ad58 a4bb22d864de
Jonathan Carretas, International Surveyor at Joint Commission International

“The way that we take care of the patients is like part of our family. We don’t take care of patients like they are other people. We take care of patience like they are our own,” Carretas said.

Moreover, Carretas said that Filipino healthcare professionals go beyond just being caring and loving; they are also excellent. “We give our best,” Carretas said with Filipino pride. “We showcase the best that we can offer. Sometimes you go beyond.” He also said that if there are challenges, Filipinos are resilient, and they can overcome them.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, was supported by our Silver Sponsor, RLC Residences; our Airline Partner, Philippine Airlines; and our Support Partner, Danaya’s Flowers. Its media partners are GMA Pinoy TV and The Philippine News Agency.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino55 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Khalaf

AI to enhance healthcare practices and improve patient care, expert says

1 hour ago
panel 1

TFT Watchlist panel discussion: Midwifery’s impact and why it’s still essential

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 99

Dubai Basketball’s Thirdy Ravena looking forward to playing in front of his Filipino Fans at Coca-Cola Arena

2 hours ago
businesswoman istock

Private companies required at least one woman on board, says Ministry

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button