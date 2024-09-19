Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Survey: 39% Filipinos see their quality of lives ‘better’ than last year

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that Filipinos see the quality of their lives “better” than last year.

According to the survey, which was conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024, 39 percent of Filipinos said that their lives became better, 23 percent said that it got worse, while 37 percent said it was the same as a year ago.

When all percentages are combined, the survey gives a Net Gainers score of +15 percent. Percentages within the +10 to +19 percent are classified as “high”.

The Net Gainer score was 10 points up from “fair” +5 percent in March 2024 and December 2023.

Meanwhile, the present score was only three points below the “very high” +18 percent in December 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also found that Net Gainer scored highest in Balance Luzon at “excellent” +26 percent, followed by Metro Manila at “very high” +16, Mindanao at “high” +7, and the Visayas at “high” +1.

The survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults who were 18 years old and above nationwide.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

storing food

US brand Tupperware files for bankruptcy amid poor demands

2 hours ago
charlie puth and sansone brooke tie the knot

‘It has always been you:’ Charlie Puth officially ties knot with Brooke Sansone

3 hours ago
canada

Canada to reduce international students by 10% next year

4 hours ago
MBZ UAE PRESIDENT 2

UAE President to make first official visit to White House since taking office

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button