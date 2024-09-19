Survey: 39% Filipinos see their quality of lives ‘better’ than last year

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that Filipinos see the quality of their lives “better” than last year.

According to the survey, which was conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024, 39 percent of Filipinos said that their lives became better, 23 percent said that it got worse, while 37 percent said it was the same as a year ago.

When all percentages are combined, the survey gives a Net Gainers score of +15 percent. Percentages within the +10 to +19 percent are classified as “high”.

The Net Gainer score was 10 points up from “fair” +5 percent in March 2024 and December 2023.

Meanwhile, the present score was only three points below the “very high” +18 percent in December 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also found that Net Gainer scored highest in Balance Luzon at “excellent” +26 percent, followed by Metro Manila at “very high” +16, Mindanao at “high” +7, and the Visayas at “high” +1.

The survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults who were 18 years old and above nationwide.