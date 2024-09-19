Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit for allegedly copying Bruno Mars in ‘Flowers’

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is facing a lawsuit for allegedly copying a song by singer-songwriter Bruno Mars.

According to reports, a company named Tempo Music Investments filed a lawsuit before the Los Angeles federal court, claiming that Cyrus and her co-writers used elements from Mars’s “When I Was Your Man” to create the song “Flowers.”

The lawsuit read: “This included the “melodic pitch design and sequence of the verse, the connecting bass line, certain bars of the chorus, certain theatrical music elements, lyric elements, and specific chord progression.”

“It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’ With ‘Flowers,’ Cyrus, Hein, and Pollack have created a derivative work of ‘When I Was Your Man’ without authorization,” the lawsuit added.

The company stated Cyrus’ co-defendants as Gregory Hein, Michael Pollack, Sony Music Publishing, Apple, Target, and Walmart.