AI to enhance healthcare practices and improve patient care, expert says

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a powerful tool meant to support healthcare professionals in providing improved and personalized care for their patients, according to an industry expert.

During his presentation at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, Mr. Hani Khalaf, Chief Technology Officer at DELL Technologies, emphasized the importance of AI in improving patient experiences and streamlining the workflow of healthcare professionals.

“Generative AI actually is a very powerful tool. One of the things that it can do for you is personalized medicine. Think of a generative AI engine as somebody who knows everything about you, about your history, what medications, what disease you have gone through, knows what’s available out there in the world, and if you can give you a personalized treatment plan,” Khalaf explained.

Khalaf highlighted several AI-powered services, including virtual assistants and healthcare companions that assist patients in scheduling hospital appointments, accessing medical records, and even providing entertainment during their recovery.

AI also improves healthcare professionals’ efficiency by automating time-consuming tasks such as medical billing, data entry, and discharge processes, which often cause delays for patients.

“Who hates discharge process? I never understood why a discharge could be five or six hours, which is very annoying for the patient, and actually it’s a waste for the hospital, because that day there’s no medication, the room is blocked, and it’s a lost opportunity for the hospital,” Khalaf said, saying AI could also help send patients off to their home as soon as possible.

However, Khalaf also acknowledged the challenges of implementing AI in healthcare, particularly concerning data privacy, patient trust, and healthcare practitioners’ willingness to adopt new technology.

“Sometimes we see that humans tend to push back on this technology because they think it is going to affect their jobs, bias and ethics,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Khalaf urged the audience to embrace AI’s potential: “AI is a tool that will amplify your abilities. However, those who use AI will outpace those who don’t. Stay curious and keep learning.”

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Summit 2024, organized by the New Perspective Media Group, featured notable individuals from the healthcare industry held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek on September 20, 2024.