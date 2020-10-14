Entertainment

Willie Revillame introduces his only son on TV

For the first time, Kapuso host Willie Revillame has introduced his only son in Friday’s episode of his program “Tutok To Win”.

Revillame invited his youngest child and only son Juan Emmanuel to be on camera and noticed his new haircut.

“Ba’t ba ganyan ang buhok niyan naka-ganon? K-pop? Penge ngang brush, K-pop nga ko. Uso ba ngayon ‘yan, K-pop?” Willie said.

Juan Emmanuel or Juamee is Revillame’s son with his former wife Liz Almoro. They married in 2005 and got annulled three years later.

Their marriage was annulled on grounds of psychological incapacity on both parties.

In an interview in 2010 on ABS-CBN’s ‘The Buzz’, Revillame said, “Kumbaga, wala na naman yung pamilyang gusto kong mabuo. Mixed emotions pa ako, e. Parang ano pa ako… Hindi ko pa maintindihan kasi… Siyempre malungkot, malungkot dahil may ganyang nangyayari sa buhay mo talaga, e.”

Liz is now married to Victor Aliwalas, former actor-model-turned entrepreneur. The two reportedly started dating in 2010.

