Gerald Anderson rescues flood victims amid super typhoon Carina

Actor Gerald Anderson stepped up to assist in rescue operations for flood victims during Super Typhoon Carina.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Gerald wading through chest-deep floodwaters to reach stranded individuals.

In the footage, Gerald is seen comforting a crying child, encouraging her to hold on as he carries her to safety.

“Hali ka na, sasakay na tayo… Okay, ako ang bahala sa’yo,” he reassured the child.

Another post on X features Gerald helping to push a rubber boat loaded with evacuees. “We live just in front of where he is staying and this is him helping transport people,” the user captioned.

we live just in front of where he is staying and this is him helping transport people. pic.twitter.com/vgljOR9ZHL — … (@PascualLlyod) July 24, 2024

Other netizens commented positively on Gerald’s efforts. One user said: “Grabe Gerald, napakamatulungin.”

Another one said: “To be fair, he’s really consistent in helping communities in times like this.”

Known for his past disaster response efforts, Gerald is also an auxiliary lieutenant commander with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary K9 Squadron.

The whole National Capital Region (NCR) was declared to be in a state of calamity after Carina brought massive flooding, which was also triggered by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.