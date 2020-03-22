Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Photo credit: Alessandra de Rossi Instagram

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away with family at this time.

“#prayforitaly hirap malayo sa pamilya. Nakakabaliw,” she wrote on the caption of her post of an Italian flag.

The actress tagged her mother and her sisters Margherite, Isabel, and Assunta de Rossi in her post.

Their mother Nenita Schiavone traveled from Canada to Italy to be with their father Luigi Schiavone.

Her sister Assunta gave her words of encouragement in the comment section.

“We’ll get through this,” she wrote.

On Friday during the celebration of Father’s day in Italy, Alessandra greeted her father and advised him to stay locked at home.

She also asked prayers for Italy and her mother too who was flying there at that time.