Sunday, March 22, 2020

Mar 22 20, 5:00 pm

Share36
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
36 Shares

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

by | Entertainment

Mar. 22, 20 | 5:00 pm

Photo credit: Alessandra de Rossi Instagram

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away with family at this time.

“#prayforitaly hirap malayo sa pamilya. Nakakabaliw,” she wrote on the caption of her post of an Italian flag.

RELATED STORY: Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

The actress tagged her mother and her sisters Margherite, Isabel, and Assunta de Rossi in her post.

Their mother Nenita Schiavone traveled from Canada to Italy to be with their father Luigi Schiavone.

Her sister Assunta gave her words of encouragement in the comment section.

“We’ll get through this,” she wrote.

READ ON: Italy COVID-19 cases now stand at 53,000
On Friday during the celebration of Father’s day in Italy, Alessandra greeted her father and advised him to stay locked at home.

She also asked prayers for Italy and her mother too who was flying there at that time.

Jobs

Latest News

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Mar 22, 2020

Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there. In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away...

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Mar 22, 2020

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus. Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M
Published On  March 22, 2020
Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 
Published On  March 21, 2020
Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight
Published On  March 21, 2020
Close