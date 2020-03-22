Alessandra de Rossi worries for parents in Italy

Emirates will continue to fly to the Philippines amid massive changes in its operations starting March 25. In an advisory on its official website, Emirates stated that it will continue serve flights towards the Philippines and 12 other countries in its efforts to...
Philippine Embassy, Consulate temporarily suspend passport processing, frontline services in UAE
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai have announced that they are temporarily suspending the processing of passports, as well as other frontline services, following the UAE government’s call for preventive measures against the spread...
Singapore shuts borders to all tourists to halt importing COVID-19 cases
Singapore has ordered the closure of its borders to curb the risk of having imported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All tourists and short-term visitors will be barred from entering the country beginning 11:59 p.m. of Monday, March 24. Only work pass...
QC mayor draws flak revealing information of 4 home quarantined COVID-19 patients
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is drawing flak from netizens and residents after her decision to allow four coronavirus disease or COVID-19 patients to go home. Belmonte said that the decision to allow them to go home was due to limited health facilities in the city....
Actress Alessandra de Rossi expressed her worries about her parents’ safety in Italy, where rising cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already killed thousands of people there.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, she said it’s difficult to be away with family at this time.
“#prayforitaly hirap malayo sa pamilya. Nakakabaliw,” she wrote on the caption of her post of an Italian flag.
The actress tagged her mother and her sisters Margherite, Isabel, and Assunta de Rossi in her post.
Their mother Nenita Schiavone traveled from Canada to Italy to be with their father Luigi Schiavone.
Her sister Assunta gave her words of encouragement in the comment section.
“We’ll get through this,” she wrote.
On Friday during the celebration of Father’s day in Italy, Alessandra greeted her father and advised him to stay locked at home.
She also asked prayers for Italy and her mother too who was flying there at that time.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
