GCC tourists led by UAE and Saudi to Philippines increased by 10%, DOT vows to further grow inbound tourism from the Middle East

From left to right: Hon. Angelica Natasha Co, Representative, Party List – BHW; Hon. Rachel Marguerite B. Del Mar, District Representative, Cebu City, 1st District; Hon. Kristine Singson-Meehan, Deputy Speaker, and District Representative, Ilocos Sur, 2nd District; COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles of TPB; Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco, DOT Secretary; His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador to the Philippines; Hon. Midy N. Cua, District Representative, Quirino, Lone District; and Hon. Marford A. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines to the UAE

The Philippines sets its sights on attracting more visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. With a notable 10% uptick in arrivals from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Philippines is gunning to become the go-to destination in Asia.

Led by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Philippine delegation arrives with one goal: to showcase the nation’s diverse offerings.

Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, from the Tourism Promotions Board, revealed what tourists from GCC countries are looking for: “Number 1: Beaches. And number 2, they’re looking for customized wellness and relaxing experiences out of the city.”

Secretary of Tourism, Christina Garcia Frasco, recognizes the growing interest in international travel among GCC citizens. “Here in the UAE, we have seen a nearly 420% recovery from 2019 in terms of arrivals. And on average from the GCCs, we have over 100% in all of these countries,” she says.

“This shows you how much interest there is in the many offerings that we have in a country that hosts unforgettable experiences,” Frasco added.

For Jennifer Sanvictories of The Farm at San Benito, one of the representatives in the Philippine booth at the Arabian Travel Market, catering to Arab tourists is simply smart business.

“There are over 145 million Arab tourists in the Middle East and also in the ASEAN region, and we’re here at the Arabian Travel Market to attract them to the Philippines not just for travel, but also for life transformative healing holidays, specifically at apartments in San Benito,” she explains, emphasizing the mutual benefits of cultural exchange.

“So there’s also a growing demand for Muslim friendly destinations,” she said.

The 16 co-exhibitors, comprising hotels and tour operators, representing the Philippines at the Arabian Travel Market in the Dubai World Trade Center, share these sentiments. Running from May 6 to 9, 2024, the Philippine delegation aims to spotlight the diverse tourism offerings of the Philippines.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News, where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinaguilar.nerona or send your story at: [email protected]

