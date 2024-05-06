Radisson Blu Resort joins ATM 2024, catering to Filipino preferences

Radisson Blu, one of the biggest hotel chains in the United Arab Emirates, highlights features that cater to Filipinos in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 at the World Trade Center, Dubai, from May 6 to 9.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah’s General Manager Rami Al Bawab highlighted the key features that Filipinos look forward to when availing of hotels and resorts.

“The location is key. We’re located in Fujairah between Hajjar mountains. It’s a very picturesque site,” says Radisson Blu Fujairah’s General Manager, Rami Al Bawab. “Our resort is built on a 600-meter beach. Every room has a balcony, and every balcony has a direct sea view,” he said, emphasizing the uninterrupted sea view wherever you are in the resort.

During the interview, Al Bawab brought up the Filipinos’ general interest in furry friends. “The hotel is dog-friendly, and enjoy access to our dog park where you can have your dog off the leash. We have a dog beach as well,” he said.

“We also have the lowest pet fee in all of UAE—only AED 200 to bring your pet along for the entire stay,” he added.

Apart from the picturesque view and the pet-friendliness of the place, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah also caters to Filipino foodies as they have an all-day dining restaurant called Breeze, al fresco restaurants, and many more.

Filipinos also book hotels and resorts to spend quality time with their families. And what better way to spend a vacation than with fun activities?

“We have a wide range of activities,” says Viktoria Tombus, Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing. As they are a family-friendly hotel, they have many family-friendly activities to offer. “We have water sports activities such as kayaking, banana boats, and jet skis.”

“We also have a diving center, even if you don’t have any experience. You can come and take some classes,” she added.

For those who want a calm and soothing night after a long day, Tombus said they can avail of their spa centers to enjoy different types of massages as well as a jacuzzi.

Lastly, Filipinos can also enjoy sales and promotions currently offered by Radisson Blu Hotel. Mohamed Shalaby, Director of Sales and Marketing, said: “For Filipinos, we have an exclusive promotion for Pinay moms, which gives customers additional offers.”

Shalaby also said that they have more promotions to offer during seasonal festivities, like Christmas, New Year, and even during the summertime, which is just around the corner.

For more information about Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah, you can visit their website at www.radissonhotels.com.