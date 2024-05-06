Yen Santos allegedly deleted photos with Paolo Contis 

Netizens were quick to notice that actress Yen Santos deleted her photos with boyfriend Paolo Contis.

Santos previously posted a photo of her and Contis as her birthday greeting to the actor. But the post could no longer be found.

Santos also deleted her post about Paolo last March leaving her social media accounts with nine posts.

Santos does not follow anyone so it’s difficult to say whether she unfollowed the actor.

Contis on the other hand still follows Santos and said last November that they are still together.

Contis and Santos admitted their relationship in 2023 after the actor’s controversial split with former partner LJ Reyes.

Prior to their relationship, Contis and Santos starred in a Netflix film.