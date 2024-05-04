Michelle Dee gets a traditional tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee fulfilled a dream by getting a traditional tattoo from Apo Whang-Od, the renowned mambabatok of Kalinga.

Michelle shared her joy on Instagram, thanking her team for making the trip possible.

“Finally!! 🥹 #APOxMMD #FILIPINAS #ApoWhangOd

Grateful for my team @wearepersonifi for making this trip with me. What an amazing way to start the month of May and my final days as your reigning queen. (more to come),” said Dee in her post.

During her visit to Kalinga, Michelle explored the area and danced with Apo Whang-Od.

She also joined the Pantropiko dance craze with local artists, earning support from fans and celebrities like Jericho Rosales and Emmanuelle Vera.

Michelle showcased her Filipino pride during the Miss Universe 2023 finals, wearing a gown inspired by Apo Whang-Od’s art.

Despite not winning the crown, she received special awards and honors.

Apo Whang-Od, known for her hand-tapped tattoos since she was 15, was recently recognized with the Presidential Medal of Merit for her contributions to preserving Kalinga’s culture.