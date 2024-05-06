Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai welcomes 5.2 million international visitors in first quarter of 2024

Dubai’s tourism sector has reached a milestone as the city welcomed a staggering 5.2 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2024. This impressive figure represents an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2023, signaling continued growth and resilience in Dubai’s tourism industry.

The announcement was made in line with the opening of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, known as Fazza, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

In a social media post, he lauded the achievement as a testament to Dubai’s enduring appeal as a global destination for travelers.

This surge in tourist arrivals builds upon the momentum from the previous year, where Dubai recorded a record-breaking 17.15 million international overnight visitors. The feat reflects the city’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences for visitors, aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the city has strategically positioned itself as a leading global hub for business and leisure.

Dubai’s tourism industry performance has not gone unnoticed, with the city recently crowned the No.1 global destination for the third consecutive year in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, setting Dubai’s reputation as a must-visit destination on the world stage.

The surge in international visitors during the first quarter of 2024 can be attributed to a combination of factors, including city-wide strategies focused on sustainability, accessibility, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Major events such as Arab Health, Gulfood, and the Dubai International Boat Show, coupled with new hotel openings, have contributed to Dubai’s diverse and vibrant tourism offerings.

