DOT boosts halal and Muslim-friendly PH tourism at ATM 2024

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is positioning the Philippines as a halal and Muslim-friendly country at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 held at the World Trade Center, Dubai.

Attendees of the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the biggest platform for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East, witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), which can help boost the halal and Muslim-friendliness of the Philippines.

In this MOA, Megaworld, one of the biggest property developers in the Philippines, committed themselves to convert their hotels and resorts into halal and Muslim-friendly establishments.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco signed the MOU with Megaworld’s Managing Director Cleofe Albiso while Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakr explained the importance of this collaboration.

“We are putting forward our full support and utmost cooperation to make sure that wte attract and create stronger ties with our Muslim brothers and sisters,” says Valderrosa-Abubakr.

“This MOU signing is a testament to the Department of Tourism’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and socially responsible tourism, which is able to meet the needs of any traveler, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters who are a part of that ever-growing market,” she added.

According to the Philippine Halal Industry Development Strategic Plan, the Philippines won the Emerging muslim-friendly Destination of the year for non-OIC in 2023, with half a million Islamic tourists enjoying the beauty of the country.

The report also revealed that the top source of tourists from The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Middle Eastern travelers were found out to have 6.5 times higher spending compared to other travelers worldwide.

Overall, Frasco is optimistic about the Philippines’ tourism and its ties with the UAE region. “All in all, the future of Philippine tourism is promising for this region, especially that we have felt nothing but love from our friends here in the UAE,” she concluded.