Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus.

Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the COVID-19 crisis.

Guidicelli held a Facebook live event together with Landers supermarket and was able to raise Php4 million today.

The half-Italian, half Filipino actor was also joined live by his wife, Sarah Geronimo, before the end of the online fundraising event.

Kapuso actor, Rocco Nacino, meanwhile, spent his 33rd birthday showing support to frontliners of the COVID-19 crisis.

Nacino, a Philippine Navy reservist with a rank of Petty Officer 3, and his girlfriend Melissa Gohing shared food and drinks to the soldiers.

Earlier, Bela Padilla was able to raise Php3.4 million in an online fundraising to help street vendors who will be affected from the community quarantine imposed by the government in Luzon.