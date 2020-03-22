Rocco Nacino donates to frontliners, Matteo Guidicelli raises Php4M

Emirates will continue to fly to the Philippines amid massive changes in its operations starting March 25. In an advisory on its official website, Emirates stated that it will continue serve flights towards the Philippines and 12 other countries in its efforts to...
Philippine Embassy, Consulate temporarily suspend passport processing, frontline services in UAE
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai have announced that they are temporarily suspending the processing of passports, as well as other frontline services, following the UAE government’s call for preventive measures against the spread...
Singapore shuts borders to all tourists to halt importing COVID-19 cases
Singapore has ordered the closure of its borders to curb the risk of having imported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All tourists and short-term visitors will be barred from entering the country beginning 11:59 p.m. of Monday, March 24. Only work pass...
QC mayor draws flak revealing information of 4 home quarantined COVID-19 patients
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is drawing flak from netizens and residents after her decision to allow four coronavirus disease or COVID-19 patients to go home. Belmonte said that the decision to allow them to go home was due to limited health facilities in the city....
More actors are following Bela Padilla, who are extending help for the victims of the dreaded coronavirus.
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a 2nd lieutenant at the Philippine Army, led an online campaign to raise funds to buy food to the families by the COVID-19 crisis.
RELATED STORY: Bela Padilla extends help to quarantine-affected vendors, exceeds fundraising goal
Guidicelli held a Facebook live event together with Landers supermarket and was able to raise Php4 million today.
The half-Italian, half Filipino actor was also joined live by his wife, Sarah Geronimo, before the end of the online fundraising event.
Kapuso actor, Rocco Nacino, meanwhile, spent his 33rd birthday showing support to frontliners of the COVID-19 crisis.
READ ON: COVID-19 cases in PH rise to 380, death toll now at 25
Nacino, a Philippine Navy reservist with a rank of Petty Officer 3, and his girlfriend Melissa Gohing shared food and drinks to the soldiers.
Earlier, Bela Padilla was able to raise Php3.4 million in an online fundraising to help street vendors who will be affected from the community quarantine imposed by the government in Luzon.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved