Marcos thumbs down proposal for PH vessels to use water cannons in West PH Sea 

President Bongbong Marcos is rejecting the proposal to allow Philippine vessels to use water cannons in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos made the remarks on Monday following the aggressive actions of China in Scarborough Shoal on April 30, 2024.

“The last thing we would like is to raise the tensions in the West Philippine Sea and that would certainly do that, so hindi natin gagawin,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Pasay City.

Marcos added that the Philippines will not follow China’s playbook in using gray zone tactics in disputed waters.

“We will not follow the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese vessels down that road because it is not the mission of our Navy, our Coast Guard to start or increase tensions. Their mission is precisely the opposite, to lower tensions,” he added.

Marcos said the Philippines remains committed to upholding sovereign rights and not to further increase tensions.

“What we are doing is defending our sovereign rights and our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea and we have no intention of attacking anyone with water cannons or any other such offensive,” Marcos said.