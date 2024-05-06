Dubai Police Air Wing saves stranded British hiker in Hatta Mountain

Dubai Police’s Air Wing and Brave Squad joined forces to conduct a daring rescue operation in the rugged terrain of the Hatta mountains, saving a British hiker in distress.

The rescue unfolded when an emergency alert reached the Dubai Police, signaling that a British tourist was stranded due to severe exhaustion and high blood pressure. With the terrain posing significant challenges and the hiker’s condition deteriorating rapidly, the need for immediate intervention became a necessity.

Pilot Colonel Ali Al Muhairi, director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, recounted the swift response, stating, “Upon receiving the distress call from our Brave Squad in Hatta, we mobilized a helicopter crewed by Pilot Colonel Ahmad Al Marri and Pilot Colonel Essam Bin Hafez, alongside a medical team from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.”

Despite the challenging mountainous landscape, the skilled pilots navigated the helicopter to the precise location of the stranded hiker, thanks to coordinates provided by the Brave Squad utilizing advanced aerial navigation systems.

Lieutenant Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, head of the Brave Squad, elaborated on their part in the operation, highlighting the use of drones equipped with thermal imaging for reconnaissance.

“Our drones played a crucial role in pinpointing the exact whereabouts of the tourist, who was incapacitated by exhaustion and health issues,” he explained.

Following the aerial location, the Brave Squad swiftly administered vital first aid to stabilize the hiker before facilitating his airlift to Hatta Hospital for further medical attention, ensuring his well-being.

Established in 2018, Dubai Police’s Brave Squad has been equipped with cutting-edge tools and specialized vehicles tailored for mountainous terrains, bolstering their capacity for rapid emergency responses.

Al Kaabi emphasized the importance of timely reporting during emergencies, urging the public to utilize the emergency hotline 999 or the SOS feature on the Dubai Police app when faced with crises in mountainous or valley areas.